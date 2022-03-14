Providence, RI – The First National Tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, the new Broadway smash hit musical, plays the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) April 12 – 17, 2022 as part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $94 – $20; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P; and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Groups of 10 or more may contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or 401.574.3162 to order.



Featuring the Grammy® winning songs and Tony® winning moves, AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.



After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN’T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it played to sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. AIN’T TOO PROUD played its final Broadway performance on January 16, 2022. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.



The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Work Light Productions.



For more information, please visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com or ppacri.org