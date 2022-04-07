Newport County restaurants are offering a wide variety of dining options and opportunities for Easter this year, which is Sunday, April 17.

All descriptions and info have been provided by restaurants or were available on their website. Please assume that reservations are required at all restaurants and that takeout meals require pre-ordering well in advance.

Hotel Viking

Enjoy a festive, Easter Brunch in the Bellevue Ballroom at Hotel Viking complete with their signature raw bar, and other seasonal culinary delights! A full bar will be available for A La Carte drinks. Easter Eggs will be hidden throughout the hotel for young guests with an overnight stay to find and enjoy! More details at Easter Brunch

Giusto

On Easter Sunday, Giusto will feature a special spring tasting menu, in addition to its regular a la carte menu. The menu will be available all day for lunch and dinner. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

To make reservations: https://resy.com/cities/nwp/giusto?date=2020-09-03&seats=2

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Celebrate Easter with loved ones in a lavish gilded age setting while Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski and his culinary team prepare a four-course prix fixe lunch inspired by the awakening of spring. Menu highlights include seasonal favorites such as slow-roasted lamb loin, spring carrot soup, and a decadent selection of sweets from our Parisian inspired confiserie. Four-course prix fixe menu $105 per person, $55 per child + tax and gratuity. More details

Castle Hill Inn

Join Castle Hill Inn on Easter for a delectable three-course meal at The Dining Room at Castle Hill. Chef Lou’s menu features holiday favorites like roasted loin of lamb as well as some welcome flavors of spring from the roasted asparagus starter to spring vegetable cavatelli. The menu will be $85 per person, with live music to accompany your celebration.

Reservations are available for overnight guests immediately and open to the public beginning March 17th via email to dining@castlehillinn.com. Online Open Table availability will be active on April 3rd.

Castle Hill Inn will be serving indoors only on Easter, however, bar seating will also be available with a casual menu (no reservations needed or accepted for bar seating).

Newport Vineyards

Let Newport Vineyards’ Bakery Team help with the Easter treats this year with our Easter Bakeshop Pre-Order & Pickup baked goods! Orders must be placed by 5 pm on Tuesday, April 12th. More details

The White Horse Tavern

Spend Easter Sunday at the historic White Horse Tavern. Easter specials include smoked ham and prime rib. See the menu. Make reservations here.

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort

Let Johnny’s do all the work this Easter Sunday. Their famous Easter Buffet returns with seatings between 10:30 am – 3 pm. $30 per person/$18 for children. See The Menu/Make A Reservation

This story will be updated as we learn about more restaurant offerings. Did we miss something? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.