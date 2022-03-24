The Roger Williams Park Zoo will once again be transformed into a dazzling evening experience with interactive displays, delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, and performances.

This enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages, according to Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Photo provided by Roger Williams Park Zoo

The lanterns are created by hand with silk fabric stretched over steel frames, and expert craftsmanship embodies tradition as the artisans pass their skills from one generation to the next.

This year visitors can look forward to seeing many other displays as 50% of the lanterns displayed will be brand-new.

Opening April 13th, this zoo-wide walk-through event will be open Wednesday – Sunday evenings (and Monday, July 4th) from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm, with the last ticket sold at 9:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Proceeds from the Asian Lantern Spectacular support Roger Williams Park Zoo’s operating expenses, animal care, education, and conservation programs.