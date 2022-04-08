The founding of the popular Sakonnet Vineyards will be told, by its founders, in “Sakonnet Vineyards: a Farm-Founding Story”.

The film will premiere on the Little Compton Historical Society’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 pm.

According to the Little Compton Historical Society, the film was created in partnership between Clarkshire Media and the Historical Society, and made possible through the support of the Acebes Family Charitable Fund.

At 6:30 pm, just before the premiere, Little Compton Historical Society says that it will offer a workshop on conducting oral history interviews like the one conducted with the Mitchells. The link to register for the workshop is available on littlecompton.org. The link to view the documentary will be made available on littlecompton.org on the day of the event.

The Little Compton Historical Society says that it was “very saddened to hear the news of Jim Mitchell’s passing on February 17, 2022. Jim and Lolly graciously agreed to this interview last summer. LCHS is grateful to have had the chance to record their memories of Sakonnet Vineyards, and to share them with you now in memory of Jim”.

Jim and Lolly Mitchell. Photo’s provided by Jim and Lolly.

In 1975, a vineyard was born, the first licensed winery in Rhode Island since Prohibition. Sakonnet Vineyards sold its first bottle in 1976 and quickly became the premier vineyard and winery in New England and a pioneer in the growing regional wine industry. How did it all come to be? Hear first-hand from the founders, Jim and Lolly Mitchell, who sat down for an oral history interview with LCHS Executive Director Marjory O’Toole in September 2021. The film, edited by Clarkshire Media, will premiere on YouTube this evening and will be available on our YouTube channel indefinitely.

Registration for the oral history workshop and information on all of the Historical Society’s other programs are available now at littlecompton.org. The link for “Sakonnet Vineyards: a Farm-Founding Story” will be prominently placed on our homepage on the day of the event.