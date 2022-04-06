On April 16th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will partner once again with the Newport Art Museum for a lively spring celebration through chamber music–just in time for the Newport Daffodil Days!

The Newport String Quartet will perform the rarely heard Vistas al Mar by Catalan composer Eduard Toldrà Soler, inspired by the maritime-themed poetry of Joan Maragall.

The performance will also feature Caroline Shaw’s contemporary classic Entr’acte.

The quartet will also be joined by guest artist Jesse Holstein (viola) for a performance of Brahms’ monumental String Quintet No. 2 in G Major.

General Admission tickets are $20 and Supporter tickets are $35. Proceeds support the Newport String Project’s free after-school youth mentoring and community programs.

Learn more at newportstringproject.org.

CLICK HERE to reserve tickets