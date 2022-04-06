Newport String Quartet. Photo provided by NSQ

On April 16th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will partner once again with the Newport Art Museum for a lively spring celebration through chamber music–just in time for the Newport Daffodil Days!

The Newport String Quartet will perform the rarely heard Vistas al Mar by Catalan composer Eduard Toldrà Soler, inspired by the maritime-themed poetry of Joan Maragall.

The performance will also feature Caroline Shaw’s contemporary classic Entr’acte.

The quartet will also be joined by guest artist Jesse Holstein (viola) for a performance of Brahms’ monumental String Quintet No. 2 in G Major.

General Admission tickets are $20 and Supporter tickets are $35. Proceeds support the Newport String Project’s free after-school youth mentoring and community programs.

Learn more at newportstringproject.org.

CLICK HERE to reserve tickets

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).