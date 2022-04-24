white cruise ship
Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp last week, April 17 – 23, 2022.

10 – Theatre By The Sea announces Summer 2022 season

9 – ‘Ocean Navigator’ will stop in Newport on April 22

8 – Ruth Taylor to retire from Newport Historical Society, search for new Executive Director underway

7 – Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Rhode Island

6 – Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days

5 – What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( April 11 – 15)

4 – Kansas woman wins 2022 HGTV Dream Home in Warren, Vermont

3 – First ‘Cars & Coffee’ event of the season will take place at Fort Adams on Sunday

2 – States sending the most people to Rhode Island

1 (Most Read) – Here are the 58 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport in 2022

