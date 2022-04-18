Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

50 Old Beach Road #6 sold for $492,000 on April 14. This 836 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

1 Red Cross Avenue #10 sold for $365,000 on April 12. This 608 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.

46 Hall Avenue sold for $470,000 on April 13. This 1,010 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $389,000.

9 Underwood Court sold for $1,200,000 on April 12. This 2,848 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,280,000.

37 Howard Street sold for $1,104,000 on April 12. This 3,724 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

21 Mumford Avenue sold for $625,000 on April 12. This 1,544 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

157 Harrison Avenue #18 sold for $1,050,000 on April 11. This 1,9333 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000

Middletown

No transactions recorded.

Portsmouth

244 Common Fence Boulevard NW sold for $450,000 on April 14. This 960 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

5 Hathaway Drive sold for $705,000 on April 12. This 2,338 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $635,000.

52 Hedley Street sold for $315,000 on April 11. This 884 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $275,000.

47 Cedar Avenue sold for $422,500 on April 11. This 932 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.

Jamestown

242 Sloop Street sold for $825,000 on April 12. This 2,130 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

Tiverton

105 Lucy Avenue sold for $440,000 on April 15. This 1,994 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $386,000.

21 Leeshore Lane #50 sold for $860,000 on April 15. This 3,863 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

447 Stafford Road #D-6 sold for $224,000 on April 12. This 1,073 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,000.

Little Compton

28 Point Meadows Road sold for $3,050,000 on April 15. This 1,619 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,050,000.

301 West Main Road sold for $4,250,000 on April 14. This 10,877 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,250,000.

13 Austin Lane sold for $945,000 on April 13. This 2,583 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $985,000.