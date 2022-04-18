Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
50 Old Beach Road #6 sold for $492,000 on April 14. This 836 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.
1 Red Cross Avenue #10 sold for $365,000 on April 12. This 608 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.
46 Hall Avenue sold for $470,000 on April 13. This 1,010 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $389,000.
9 Underwood Court sold for $1,200,000 on April 12. This 2,848 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,280,000.
37 Howard Street sold for $1,104,000 on April 12. This 3,724 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.
21 Mumford Avenue sold for $625,000 on April 12. This 1,544 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $625,000.
157 Harrison Avenue #18 sold for $1,050,000 on April 11. This 1,9333 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000
Middletown
No transactions recorded.
Portsmouth
244 Common Fence Boulevard NW sold for $450,000 on April 14. This 960 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $450,000.
5 Hathaway Drive sold for $705,000 on April 12. This 2,338 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $635,000.
52 Hedley Street sold for $315,000 on April 11. This 884 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $275,000.
47 Cedar Avenue sold for $422,500 on April 11. This 932 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.
Jamestown
242 Sloop Street sold for $825,000 on April 12. This 2,130 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
Tiverton
105 Lucy Avenue sold for $440,000 on April 15. This 1,994 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $386,000.
21 Leeshore Lane #50 sold for $860,000 on April 15. This 3,863 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.
447 Stafford Road #D-6 sold for $224,000 on April 12. This 1,073 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,000.
Little Compton
28 Point Meadows Road sold for $3,050,000 on April 15. This 1,619 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,050,000.
301 West Main Road sold for $4,250,000 on April 14. This 10,877 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,250,000.
13 Austin Lane sold for $945,000 on April 13. This 2,583 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $985,000.
