WAKEFIELD, RI – After two very challenging years, Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney is thrilled to announce the opening of the box office for single tickets sales for the 2022 Summer Season. Beginning on Friday, April 29, patrons may purchase tickets online to Theatre By The Sea’s Monday Concerts and Events, the Children’s Festival and new Children’s Summer Fairy-Tale Musical Series, and any or all of the following four fabulous musicals:

Million Dollar Quartet: The Tony® Award-nominated musical is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more. Million Dollar Quartet will be presented from May 25 – June 18, 2022.

Footloose: Get ready to kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as Footloose, one of the most explosive movie musicals of all time, bursts onto the live stage. Revel in this throwback to teen romance, angst, and of course, the desire to dance! Rock out to the rhythm of the Oscar® and Tony®-nominated top 40 score (the soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard charts and has sold over 15 million copies!) elevated with dynamic new songs for the stage musical. Packed with a top-ten hit score including “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and the iconic title song, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. Footloose will be presented from June 22 – July 16, 2022.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella: The Tony® Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music will delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. The magical production features an incredible live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the memorable moments including the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more – plus some surprising new twists! Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” This is a hilarious and romantic experience for anyone of any age who has ever had a dream. Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be presented from July 20 – August 13, 2022.

Kinky Boots: “Sometimes the best way to fit in, is to stand out!” Kinky Boots is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony® Award for Best New Musical! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true-life events, taking you from the factory floor of a Northampton men’s show factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It’s the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones to experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show. Kinky Boots will be presented from August 17 – September 11, 2022.

Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 pm and Thursday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Additional matinee performances will be held on Wednesday, June 1; Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday, July 13; and Wednesday, August 10 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets range in price from $59.00 – $84.00 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Online sales begin Friday, April 29, with the box office window opening on Sunday, May 1 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. Beginning Monday, May 2, the box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Monday Concerts and Events series will include Once in a Lifetime! Fats Domino Meets Liberace presented by Harvey Robbins, Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show starring SiriusXM Radio’s Seth Rudetsky, A Man With Standards starring “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley, and Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits! hosted by Christine Pedi. Performances are scheduled for Monday evenings at 7:30 pm on June 13, July 11, August 1, and August 29. Ticket prices start at $35. The 2022 Children’s Festival, which will take place on select Friday mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon will feature performances of Li Liu’s Traditions of Chinese Acrobats, Magician Scott Jameson, Disney’s Frozen Jr., Magician & Juggler Robert Clarke, and Go Home Tiny Monster presented by The Gottabees. Tickets are $13. New this season will be a Fairy-Tale Musical Series presented on select Wednesday mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon. Productions will include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Sleeping Beauty, as originally produced by Kaleidoscope Theatre with book, music, and lyrics by David G. Payton. Tickets are $15.

For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call (401) 782-TKTS (8587).