HGTV today announced the winner of the 2022 HGTV Dream Home.

Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas is the winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 sweepstakes, a grand prize package valued at over $2.4 million, which includes the luxurious modern mountain cabin, a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and $250,000 in cash.

The 2022 HGTV Dream Home is located in Warren, Vermont, which sits just minutes from Sugarbush Resort, Mad River Glen, and less than an hour from Stowe Mountain Resort and Stowe, Vermont.

“Karey, a mom who owns a print and promotional product company with her husband Rick, couldn’t hold back the happy tears as designer Brian Patrick Flynn informed her she was the winner of a gorgeous, fully-furnished mountain retreat in Warren, VT plus an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 cash from Rocket Mortgage,” HGTV wrote on their website.

The entry period for the 2022 HGTV Dream Home contest began on Tuesday, December 28, and ran until Thursday, February 17. According to HGTV, 142 million entries were received during that time – the highest in HGTV Dream Home history.

The 2021 HGTV Dream Home was located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The prize package was valued at more than $2.8 million. A Texas man won the 3,300 sq. ft home in April and listed it for $2.39 million in May.

This will be a return to Vermont for HGTV, it’s 2011 Dream Home was located in Stowe.

HGTV first began its Dream Home series in 1997 when they built a home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.