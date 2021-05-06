It’s hard to believe it, but after 136 million entries and a winner (not you) being chosen, you still have a shot at owning the 2021 HGTV Dream Home.

On Thursday, May 6 the home, which is located at 470 Vanderbilt Lane in Portsmouth, was listed on realter.com for $2.39 million by Tracie Hall with Keller Williams Realty Newport. See the listing here.

On April 27, HGTV announced that Jeff Yanes of Kyle, Texas had won their 2021 HGTV Dream Home prize package that was valued at over $2.8 million and includes the brand-new approximately 3,300 square foot home, which includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and all of its furnishings.

The prize package also included $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

According to HGTV, Yanes was randomly drawn from over 136 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from December 28, 2020 to February 17, 2021. In a press release provided by HGTV on April 27, HGTV said that Yanes entered the giveaway twice a day and has entered the HGTV Home Giveaways for the past six years. Yanes said in the release that he was attracted to the rooftop, including its waterfront views and full outdoor kitchen, ideal for entertaining his family and friends.

“I didn’t believe it was true,” Yanes said about winning the HGTV Dream Home 2021 in a statement. “It’s one of those things you just enter and never expect to win. I thought someone was messing with me!”

According to the contest rules, in lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2021 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home 2021), the Grand Prize Winner did have the option of receiving $750,000 in cash. “If the Grand Prize Winner elects to take the Cash Option, the Grand Prize Winner will forfeit the HGTV Dream Home 2021, but will still receive the Cash Prize and the Motorhome Prize”.

The total approximate retail value of the Grand Prize is $2,852,165 if the Grand Prize Winner takes title to the HGTV Dream Home 2021, or $1,069,995 if Grand Prize Winner selects the Cash Option in lieu.

According to HGTV, Yanes is an independent contractor supplying grocery stores and restaurants with baked goods, an essential need for many over the past year, according to HGTV. Yanes was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and while most businesses shut down, Yanes had to work tirelessly throughout the entire lockdown to ensure shelves were stocked and customers were happy. He has lived in the Austin, TX, area for a number of years and currently presides in Kyle, TX, with his girlfriend, son and yorkies, Zeke and Zeus.

HGTV Dream Home 2021 in Portsmouth, RI

Property Details

“The HGTV Dream Home 2021 located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island could now be yours! Located on the Sakonnet River, this 3, 300-square-foot home is an absolute dream just 10 miles away from beautiful downtown Newport. Built by JPS Construction and Design, the three-story contemporary Cape Cod style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home’s famous interior designer, Brian Patrick Flynn, describes it, “full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern.” The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, located off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and lots of storage. The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled. Perfect for those who love to entertain, the rooftop deck has impressive views so you can take in the beauty of stunning water views. The backyard offers something for everyone, from a custom outdoor kitchen to multiple outdoor living areas and a putting green. This multi-level backyard space makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors year-round.”