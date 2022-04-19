Newport Historical Society (NHS) today announced that it is embarking on a search for a new Executive Director with the aim of transitioning the role in January 2023.

“Ruth Taylor, the outgoing NHS Executive Director, has led the organization through an exceptional period of growth and evolution for over 15 years, during which she and the NHS team, with the guidance of the NHS Board of Directors, have provided the public with unparalleled access to the richness of Newport’s history,” Newport Historical Society says in a press release.

Newport Historical Society (NHS) manages properties like the Colony House and the Brick Market and a robust collection of historical artifacts, documents, and properties, in addition to providing the public with exhibits, tours, and immersive learning experiences.

“Taylor’s tenure has seen the expansion and careful management of NHS’s collections and properties, the creation of a resource-rich digital presence accessible from anywhere in the world, the development of new educational and community dialogue programs, the renovation and expansion of the headquarters building and doubling of the NHS endowment through a successful capital campaign, and the articulation and advancement of the institution’s mission and vision,” Newport Historical Society says.

Her retirement will shift her focus to family, sharing her expertise through a consulting practice, and other personal interests.

NHS says that it has engaged Kittleman & Associates, a Chicago-based search firm that specializes in connecting talent with nonprofit organizations, to guide them in bringing a new Executive Director to lead NHS in 2023 and beyond.

Paul McGreevy, President of the Board of Directors commented, “Our outgoing Executive Director, Ruth Taylor has set a high bar for this role through her excellent service, and we’re looking forward to continuing into a bright future with a new director when Ruth departs NHS at the end of the year.”

Stephen Huttler, NHS Board member and head of the Search Committee, added, “We’re excited to be embarking on our executive director search with the very qualified Kittleman & Associates.”