Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

Friday, April 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Dee Jayne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

Saturday, April 2

This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – CODA at 2 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Concert For A Cause featuing 7 Day Weekend at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef – Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Property Subcommittee at 9 am, Tiverton Library Trustees at 10 am

Sunday, April 3

Josh Groban’s “Harmony” Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun April 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Delta Generators from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

