Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 1
More than one million daffodils are ready to bloom for the return of Newport Daffodil Days in April
401Gives returns on April 1 with a goal to raise $4 million for nonprofits across Rhode Island
Save The Date: Spring Newport Restaurant Week will take place April 1 – 10
Things To Do
- Ongoing – Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing – Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Taproot Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 10 pm – Comedy Night at Rejects Beer Co.
- 8 pm to 11 pm – Party In The Garden – newportFILM Spring Social at Stoneacre Garden
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Dee Jayne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
Saturday, April 2
This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport
Things To Do
- Ongoing – Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing – Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 9 am – Amicable FarmCoast 5k Run & Walk in Tiverton
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am – Gardening for Wellness at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11:30 am to 5 pm – Annual SpringFest at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Cliff Walk Cleanup
- 1:30 pm to 3 pm – Newport Daffodil Days Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade at Black Dog
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Salve Regina Theatre Dept. Reunion at Casino Theater
- 6 pm – Grapes & Gourmet Wine Tasting Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – CODA at 2 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Concert For A Cause featuing 7 Day Weekend at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Tiverton – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Property Subcommittee at 9 am, Tiverton Library Trustees at 10 am
Sunday, April 3
Josh Groban’s “Harmony” Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun April 3
Things To Do
- Ongoing – Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing – Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 11 am – Story Time with the Easter Bunny at Salve Regina University
- 11:30 am to 5 pm – Annual SpringFest at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Bonsai Bar @ Newport Craft Brewing
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm – Sinta Quartet – Live Music in the Park at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Delta Generators from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.