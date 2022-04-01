No April Fools when it comes to a variety of great music around the region this weekend. We’re keeping it mostly local with some fun shows previewed here in “Six Picks.” Check ’em out below.

Friday: The Winehouse Project is a Rhode Island-based tribute band honoring the late singer Amy Winehouse. The Project has a growing fanbase behind the vocals of Lisa Kay, along with some of the best horn players in the area. Check them out Friday at The Met in Pawtucket. Music begins with Dan Lilly and the Keepers opening at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: It’s Reggae Night at Pumphouse Music Works in Wakefield Friday with a show featuring South County’s own DudeManBro. Groove to the vibes with one of the region’s best up-and-coming reggae bands. HiFi Lowdowns open at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: A new music series hosted by Rhode Island Folk Festival Main Stage co-host Steve Allain is coming to Poindexters Cafe at The Graduate Hotel in Providence. This Sunday, Allain welcomes Kala Farnham and Mark Cutler, two of the region’s finest singer-songwriters. Note: Music begins at 5PM. Details here.

Saturday: Head to the Newport Blues Cafe for a “Concert for a Cause” to support the Epilepsy Foundation of New England. Headlining the show, 7 Day Weekend, a cover band that plays current hits from Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers and more. Details here.

Saturday: Live music is back at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence Saturday at 7:30 when Kriol Kings, a kizomba collective consisting of Nelson Freitas and Djodje play. Kizomba is a genre of dance and music, originating in Angola in the mid-1980s. Details here.

Friday: The English Beat was a leading voice in the ska movement in the 1980’s with fast-paced rhythms and memorable riffs. Led by founder Dave Wakeling, they play the Narrows Center for the Arts Friday at 8PM. Details here. Late news, hope you have tickets, the show is sold out!