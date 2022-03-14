Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Featured Listing Of The Week

The highlighted listing this week is 145-147 Gibbs Avenue in Newport.

Open houses Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from 11-1 pm.

Whether you’re an owner occupant or investor, this is a home you won’t want to miss! Renovated down to the studs in 2018, this beautiful 2-family is completely turn key and a “crown jewel” amongst multi-family homes in Newport. Unit 1 is a first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Unit 2 is a townhouse style second and third floor apartment with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a bonus office space. Updates include newly renovated kitchens with granite countertops, stainless appliances (including a dishwasher in both units), center island with deep basin sink, white shaker cabinets and an open, inviting layout that’s perfect for entertaining. All separate utilities including water, new high efficiency Navien gas heating systems, separate laundry for each apartment, hardwood floors throughout each unit, and updated bathrooms with tiled surrounds and modern vanities. New vinyl windows and cedar shingle siding in 2018. A French drain and sump pump were installed as well to keep the basement bone dry. The large driveway allows for 3 tandem parking spaces and a fully fenced backyard is perfect for your outdoor enjoyment. Located on the Kay Street side of Gibbs Avenue, this neighborhood has a quiet residential feel and is close to the beaches, Braga Park, Broadway, Bellevue and all that Newport has to offer.

Offered at $1,200,000 by Tyler Bernadyn of the Fitzpatrick Team, RE/MAX Professionals of Newport.

Newport

52 Hammond Street | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

145 Gibbs Avenue | $1,200,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

124 Harrison Avenue | $2,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

56 Eustis Avenue | $849,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #5 | $1,469,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

1490 Wapping Road | $1,000,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

519 Corey Lane | $485,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

16 Stockton Drive | $400,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

24 Longmeadow Avenue | $639,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

69 Massachusetts Boulevard | $374,900

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $899,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $649,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

20 Elderberry Lane | $849,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

4588 Main Road | $469,900

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.