April Fools Day means comedy … and we’re leading off “Six Picks Events” with a couple of fun shows around the state this weekend. That, plus a fashion show, a garden party, and great deals at Newport area restaurants!

Friday: This week’s comedy show at Rejects Beer in Middletown features New England’s #1 comic Mo Mussa Friday at 8PM. The “Stand Up Comedy Series” at the popular brewery is hosted by Jeremy Furtado and also includes local comedians Jack Hall and Mary Russo. $15 cover. Complete details here.

Friday and Saturday: Comedian Paul Virzi has played comedy clubs across North America and hosts two weekly podcasts, “Anything Better,” co-hosted with Bill Burr, and “The Virzi Effect,” on the “All Things Comedy” network. You can catch his show live at Comedy Connection in East Providence this weekend. Details here.

Friday: NewportFILM is sponsoring its first annual “Party in the Garden” at Stoneacre Garden. There are some nice packages being raffled off and prizes will be awarded to the most creative outfits courtesy of CK Bradley. The event is a fundraiser for NewportFILM, the popular arts organization that screens films at outdoor locations around Newport. Details here.

Friday: RI Fashion Week continues at the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket with Day 6 featuring emerging designers. Check out the groundbreaking work of artists who will shape the trajectory of the fashion industry going forward. Friday’s lineup includes Bee Bonkers, ABYS and Drag Extravaganza. Details here.

Friday: The ever-popular Providence Flea is celebrating “Halfway to Halloween” Friday, April 1 from 5-9PM. The flea market at Farm Fresh RI on Simms St. in Providence will have “a celebration of all things Halloween, featuring the curious, odd, and magical.” Sounds like fun! Details here.

All Weekend: Newport Restaurant Week begins Friday, April 1, and runs until April 10. Stop by your favorite spot around town and check out the deals on this list courtesy of Discover Newport. Click here for details.