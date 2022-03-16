Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Save the date, and make those reservations, Newport Restaurant Week returns for its Spring edition April 1 – 10.
For 10 days, restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties will be offering an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more.
Over the coming days, Discover Newport will have a full list of participating restaurants and their menus here .
Make an experience or weekend out of it and check out the one million daffodils that will be blooming across Newport for Newport Daffodil Days.