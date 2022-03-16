Save the date, and make those reservations, Newport Restaurant Week returns for its Spring edition April 1 – 10.

For 10 days, restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties will be offering an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions, and more.

Over the coming days, Discover Newport will have a full list of participating restaurants and their menus here .

Make an experience or weekend out of it and check out the one million daffodils that will be blooming across Newport for Newport Daffodil Days.