With well over one million daffodils planted in the past fourteen years, Newport has become the self-proclaimed Daffiest City in New England. To celebrate the blazing yellow bounty that will soon flourish, a roster of daffodil-themed activities is planned throughout April.

First up? For a yappy good time, join the Daffy Dressed Doggy “Paw-rade” marching from Bannister’s Wharf to historic Queen Anne Square on April 2. Prizes awarded for best daffy-dressed doggies and humans.



On April 16, Newport Rhode Races marathon, half marathon, and 5K dashes through daffodil-lined streets. To enter, go to RhodeRaces.com.

On Sunday morning, April 24, over 50 daffodil-decorated classic cars will roll through the streets of Newport, departing Easton’s Beach, cruising along Ocean Drive, and finishing at Fort Adams for The Audrain Automotive Museum’s first “Cars & Coffee” event of the year. Enter your daffy Decorated car at AudrainAutoMuseum.org – Events.

Other Daffodil Days highlights include:

The complete schedule of activities can be found at NewportDaffyDays.com.

DAFFODIL DAYS NOW PART OF NEWPORT IN BLOOM



Sharing a mission of beautifying Newport, Daffodil Days is now part of Newport in Bloom now celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year. The non-profit, all-volunteer organization encourages Newport residents and businesses to enjoy the outdoors, meet their neighbors and beautify their homes and gardens.

Donations for the Free Bulb Giveaway in October and this summer’s decorative flower baskets along Newport’s historic streets are needed and most welcome.

Go to NewportinBloom.org for details.