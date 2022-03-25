It’s become Rhode Island’s largest single day of giving in support of local nonprofits, and in just one week, 401Gives will return with its largest goal yet… to raise $4 million in only 24-hours.

As of March 25, more than 520 organizations have signed on to participate, exceeding last year’s number, with each creating a page on 401gives.org to inspire donations for their work.

“April 1st has easily become one of my favorite days of the year – it’s an incredible display of generosity by our neighbors who value the vital role nonprofits play in our communities and want to support their work,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO in a prepared statement. “I know a goal to raise four million is an ambitious one, but knowing how much Rhode Islanders want to help Rhode Islanders, I think we can exceed it!”

401Gives, which pays homage to Rhode Island’s only zip code and the day it’s held, made its first appearance in 2020. Created and powered by United Way and supported by local sponsors, the unified day helps nonprofits share their stories while making it easy for people to donate directly to any of hundreds of local organizations. Participating nonprofits are also searchable at 401gives.org by both community and cause.

Among the many incentives and prizes available throughout the day to donors and nonprofits alike are a few significant matching gift opportunities.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on April 1, the Rhode Island Foundation will match the first $25,000 in donations made online, and at 12 p.m., they will again match the first $25,000 in online gifts made during the noon hour. And starting at 4:01 p.m., the Papitto Opportunity Connection will match the first $20,000 in gifts received that hour.

“As the state’s community foundation we’re excited to support 401Gives for the third year in a row,” said Neil D. Steinberg, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for Rhode Islanders to support their charity of choice, and a galvanizing day for the incredibly hard-working nonprofit organizations who are serving folks all over our great state.”

Throughout the day, and always, everyone is encouraged to follow 401Gives on social media using @401Gives and the hashtags, #401Gives and #LiveUnitedRI.

401Gives is supported by sponsors that include Papitto Opportunity Connection, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, and FM Global.