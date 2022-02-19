Save The Date: The Spring edition of Newport Restaurant Week will return April 1-10, 2022.

This ten-day culinary experience, which is organized by Discover Newport, will once again offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants in Newport and Bristol counties.

A full list of participating restaurants and more details on Spring Newport Restaurant Week will soon be posted here.