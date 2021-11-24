Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this Thanksgiving Weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Wednesday, November 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Norey’s – The Jim Robitaille Group at 8:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Newport – The Ravers at 9:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co – Trivia with Kelvini from 8 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Camden Murphy at 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, November 25

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

Where to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner in and around Newport

Things To Do

Friday, November 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at 4:30 pm, The Sound of Music at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, November 27

Spindle City Fest coming to Fall River Saturday, November 27

‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Wizard of Oz at 2:30 pm, Home Alone at 6:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Bobbyy T from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, November 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government