Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this Thanksgiving Weekend.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Wednesday, November 24
Things To Do
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 2 pm & 5:30 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm – Free Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Rogers High School PTO Community Beach Bonfire at Easton’s Beach
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Norey’s – The Jim Robitaille Group at 8:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Ravers at 9:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co – Trivia with Kelvini from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Camden Murphy at 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Thursday, November 25
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner in and around Newport
Things To Do
Friday, November 26
Things To Do
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4:30 pm – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at JPT Film & Event Center
- 5 pm – Lighting of the lighthouse at Gurney’s
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Nov. 26 from Jamestown
- 6 pm – Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 7:30 pm – The Sound of Music at JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles at 4:30 pm, The Sound of Music at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, November 27
Spindle City Fest coming to Fall River Saturday, November 27
‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall
Things To Do
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 9:30 am to 2:30 pm – Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 12 pm – Tiverton Land Trust Thanksgiving Hike at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 10 am to 3 pm – Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm at Castle Hill Inn
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Holiday Wreath Crafting Workshop at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Thanksgiving Specialty Farmers Market at Sandywoods
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 2 pm & 7 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 2:30 pm – The Wizard of Oz at JPT FIlm & Event Center
- 4 pm – Duris Studios – Courtyard on Thames Tree Lighting
- 4 pm to 6 pm – ‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall
- 4 pm to 6 pm – Christmas Tree Lighting at Island Park
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Drag Bingo – A Fundraiser for Newport Pride 2022 at Newport Craft
- 6:30 pm – Home Alone at JPT Film & Event Center
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Wizard of Oz at 2:30 pm, Home Alone at 6:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Bobbyy T from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, November 28
Things To Do
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 3 pm – Holiday Market at Hotel Viking
- 10 am to 3 pm – Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm at Castle Hill Inn
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 2 pm & 6 pm – Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 3 pm – Evensong for Advent Sunday at Trinity Church
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
