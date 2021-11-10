FALL RIVER, MA – The Narrows Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the next date for Spindle City Fest – Saturday, November 27th, 2021. The free event runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and will be held at the Narrows Center located at 16 Anawan Street, Fall River, MA.

Spindle City Fest is a free family-centric event that celebrates art, music, food and fun. ​​”Spindle City Fest is a great opportunity for the Narrows Center to feature and support local artists. The SouthCoast region is blessed with a plethora of talented visual and performing artists,” states Patrick Norton, Executive Director of the Narrows Center.

There will be Narrows’ studio artists, unique art and food vendors, yoga, and food tastings from Marcucci’s Bakery. High quality art vendors will be represented in an array of mediums including painting, resin creations, candles, etc. Fall River artist David Mello will be doing live demonstrations on how he creates his unique masks. His creations “touch upon the relationship between animals and man, but sort of like from the dream state — from the world of dreams, which most of my work kind of suggests,” Mello says.

It wouldn’t be a Narrows event without great live music. Southcoast Brass Band will be keeping the good vibes going throughout the event. Southcoast Brass Band is a 7-piece brass band dedicated to the traditions of jazz and funk that radiate from New Orleans. Come enjoy the sounds of these fine musicians while shopping from local artists.

Free parking is available at the Narrows Center as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine is required for all Narrows’ events.

Spindle City Fest is a FREE event, sponsored in part by the Fall River Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The Narrows Center for the Arts, located at 16 Anawan Street in Fall River, MA, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Narrows exhibits visual artwork of every medium in two art galleries and houses a 430-seat concert space showcasing international, national and local performers of various musical genres. Offering arts educational programming, local school tours, artist studio spaces and free festivals for the community, the Narrows proudly presents an ever-growing access and fellowship in the arts. For more information about Spindle City Fest, visit: narrowscenter.org