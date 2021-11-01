Several restaurants in Newport County have confirmed that they will be open and offering their take on Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 25.

You’ll find the Thanksgiving flavors you crave, and likely something new, from the restaurants. You’ll also continue to see some restaurants are offering to-go options.

If you plan on dining out or ordering in, remember to make those reservations early as restaurants and orders do fill up quickly on Thanksgiving.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options, so check back often for more choices.

Castle Hill Inn

Castle Hill Inn is taking the stress out of cooking this year, with a Thanksgiving Feast being served in the Dining Room and their Thanksgiving To Go menu to bring the Hill to your home.

Castle Hill Inn will offer their three-course Thanksgiving Feast on November 25th from 12 pm-8 pm. The meal will include a selection of appetizers, entrées, and desserts to choose from for each course, and all the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes presented family-style to pass around the table. The celebrations will be complete with cozy wood-burning fireplaces and festive live music throughout the day! Reservations can be made beginning October 28th by phone or email.

For those who prefer to stay in but still enjoy a luxurious meal without the hassle of cooking all day, Castle Hill Inn brings Thanksgiving to you, with their Thanksgiving To-Go menu which includes all the classic turkey day favorites.

Thanksgiving To-Go Menu Includes:

· Roasted and Carved Heritage Turkey: White and Dark Meat

· Sage Gravy

· Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

· Apple, Fennel and Sausage Stuffing

· Haricots Vert with Roasted Garlic and Rosemary

· Cranberry-Orange Jam

· Apple Crisp

· Parker House Rolls

Packages for take-home feasts are made to serve four guests (order multiple for larger groups) and will be ready for contactless pickup at the Chalet building at Castle Hill at scheduled times throughout the day.

Gurney’s

Enjoy a full three-course Thanksgiving Brunch at Showfish Newport at Gurney’s.

Details:

– three-course prix fixe menu

– 11:30 AM – 4 PM

– $85 per person ++

– Open to our guests and the public – reservations are required

Full menu coming soon! More details

Johnny’s

Johnny’s annual Thanksgiving Buffet returns in 2021. The seating starts at 11 am and the last seating is at 3:30 pm. The cost is $30+ tax for adults and $18+ tax for kids 12 and under. A plated Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 5 pm to 9 pm. More details.

One Bellevue at Hotel Viking

Join Hotel Viking in their Viking Ballroom for their annual Thanksgiving Grand buffet. This year, they will be featuring Joyce Farms turkey with carving stations including local fish, ham, and charcuterie, along with classic New England sides, raw bar, and desserts! Guests will be welcomed with a signature cocktail with a cash bar for additional alcoholic beverages.

Grand Buffet features carvery, raw bar, classic accouterments, and desserts

Adults: $105

Children 4 -12: $55

Festive welcome cocktail included for adults

Sweet Berry Farm

Sweet Berry Farm’s Thanksgiving To Go Menu menu includes classic, homestyle Thanksgiving dishes carefully prepared in their farm kitchen. All items come ready to simply heat and eat. Order deadline is November 19. More details.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Newport’s rich history and proximity to Plymouth make The Chanler at Cliff Walk an idyllic location to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gather together with friends and family for a celebration of time-honored traditions and settle in for a gastronomic journey at New England’s most sought-after table. Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski and our team of culinarians have created a four course menu to highlight the bountiful harvest season.

Four-course tasting menu available for $135 per person.

Seating is limited. Reservations required.

Children 12 years and under, a three-course prix fixe menu available for $55 per person.

$40 deposit per person required at time of booking

Cancellations after Monday, November 22nd at 5pm will result in the forfeit of deposit and are non-refundable

Thanksgiving Menu

The Mooring

Enjoy the traditions of Thanksgiving specially prepared for you by The Mooring’s culinary team at The Mooring. They will be open from noon to 7 pm (reservations strongly encouraged) with our regular menu available along with some special seasonal offerings.

View the Dine In Menu

The Vanderbilt

Thanksgiving on the Coast – Between 2 pm – 9 pm, guests are invited to celebrate this traditional holiday with a twist. Enjoy a pre-set menu amongst the glow of The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt as you relax in a plush club chair and enjoy a series of dishes and cocktails inspired by classic New England fare with a fresh take.

Typewriter Poetry – Between 3 pm – 6 pm swing by the Lobby to meet two poets at the ready with a vintage manual typewriter and watch as they create a personal, one-of-a-kind poem in minutes. Your creation will be written on custom stationery for a memorable keepsake.

The White Horse Tavern

Thanksgiving Wellington, Butternut Squash Ravioli, and Pan Seared Striped Bass are among the Thanksgiving addition available on Thanksgiving at The White Horse Tavern. More details.