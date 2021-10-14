Seamen’s Church Institute will host its annual, free Thanksgiving Day meal again this year.

For the safety of our community, this freshly prepared turkey dinner with all the fixings will be distributed as a takeaway meal on November 25, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm. Guests are required to wear a face-covering when picking up their meal and should plan accordingly as only 100 meals will be available.

This meal is free and open to the public (while supplies last).

For more information about this event, please call (401) 847-4260 or by emailing Tara Gnolfo at tara@seamensnewport.org