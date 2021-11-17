Look out Rockefeller Center!! A Newport in Bloom decorated Christmas Tree is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf.

Newport in Bloom is decorating its first-ever Christmas Tree on the Long Wharf Mall in front of the Discover Newport “pop-up” Store. Santa has taken notice, and on November 27 he will be making one of his first Newport visits, checking his mail and finding out who was naughty or nice.

Children of all ages will be able to write and deliver their personal letters, visit with Santa, have their pictures taken, and join in craft activities, compliments of Cutie Curls.

A Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa will be held at 4:30pm

Event sponsors include Newport in Bloom, Discover Newport, and the Shops at Long Wharf.

Go to WWW.NEWPORTINBLOOM.ORG