The City of Newport’s annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.
Just after 9:30 am this morning, the City of Newport announced on social media, “We’re sorry to report that due to expected gale-force winds, tonight’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled”.
The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning, it remains in effect from 4 pm on Friday evening until 1 pm on Saturday.
Sail Newport issued the following statement just after 10 am on Friday, “Due to the forecast from the National Weather Service for marine conditions, tonightʻs Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled by the Newport Harbormasterʻs Office. The next parade is planned for November of 2022”.
The parade was scheduled to begin at 6 pm on Friday evening.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled due to weather
- Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Neutral Nation, Deer Tick and the All-Star Stars
- MLK Center to host free community holiday dinner on December 1
- Newport, Tiverton groups sharing $660,000 in grants to strengthen nonprofits led by people of color
- Concert Recap and Photos: The Schemers ring in the holiday season at The Met
- Blackstone River Theatre Holiday Craft Fair and Festival returns with 24 crafters and live music
- Just My Opinion: What are you thankful for in 2021?
- Newport Jazz Festival releases 2021 Thank You Video
- RITBA: For the first time since the pandemic began, traffic returning to 2019 levels on Pell Bridge
- Singing For Shelter returns December 1 – 22, nightly virtual live concerts will raise money for local shelters