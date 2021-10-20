Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, October 22

Innovate Newport to host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch event

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, October 23

Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 24

Potter League to host 32nd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Fall Festivities

