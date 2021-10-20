Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, October 22
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
- 7:30 pm – Silver Scream Horror Hike presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 23
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm – Bier Garden on Bellevue Pop-Up with Newport Craft
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 10 am – Hike & Stretch @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 24
Things To Do
- 8 am to 3 pm – Antique & FLEA MARKET at ELKS LODGE #104 10/24
- 10 am to 2 pm – Potter League For Animals Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Barks & Brews Fundraiser at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 2 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
- 2:30 pm – Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band presented by Newport Classical at Miantonomi Park
- 4:30 pm – Grapes & Gourmet Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Fall Festivities
