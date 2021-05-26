Providence, RI – The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8P.

Tickets go on sale for the Ultimate Queen Celebration on Wednesday, June 2 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. Box Office Hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P. Tickets are $69.50 – $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available for an additional $50 per ticket price. Any concert goer with an official ticket at any scale can purchase a VIP pass.

Since 2017, Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. Martel and his band perform Queen’s greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and “Somebody to Love.”



Prior to being known “as the vocal doppelganger for the Queen frontman” (The New York Times), Marc Martel recorded and toured with the Canadian rock group Downhere for over a decade. Martel’s path changed in 2011 when he submitted a video of himself covering “Somebody to Love” as part of a contest spearheaded by the members of Queen. The video landed him an appearance on the Ellen Show and he was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group “The Queen Extravaganza.” Martel has appeared on American Idol with the Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar-nominated Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.