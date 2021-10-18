Potter League for Animals is hosting their 32nd annual Heart and Sole Walk for Animals on Sunday, October 24th at 10 am at Fort Adams State Park.

Animal lovers and their four-legged friends will gather at Fort Adams for Rhode Island’s largest dog walk to raise funds and awareness to benefit the Potter League for Animals and the thousands of homeless and neglected animals we care for every year.

The Potter League invites the public to join them for a fun-filled scenic dog walk, music, sponsor & vendor Flea-less Market, special activities for dogs and their humans, and a festive atmosphere celebrating the special bond between animals and people.

The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is a beloved tradition, according to the Potter League. In addition to raising essential funds to support our lifesaving work, it’s an opportunity for animal lovers to join together in creating a more humane Rhode Island for people and pets alike.

Your participation and fundraising for the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals helps the Potter League care for thousands of homeless animals each year and gives them the second chance they need and deserve. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to help every animal receive the very best care and find a loving home.

Bring the entire family, your friends, and your dogs. Participants can register as individuals, create or join a team and raise top dog dollars by using our easy online fundraising website. There is no registration fee to attend. All participants are encouraged to fundraise or donate to help animals in need.

“Believe us when we say, you’ll never have so much fun making such a difference. So, the only question is… Are you Walking with us?,” the Potter League states in a press release.

For event information or to register, visit heartandsolewalk.org. Can’t wait to see you on Sunday, October 24, at Fort Adams! Thank you for supporting the Potter League and unleashing the power to save lives.