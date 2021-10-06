Innovate Newport today announced that it will host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch on Friday, October 22, as part of Rhode Island’s first-ever “RI Startup Week” organized by RIHub, an innovation campus and accelerator that supports entrepreneurs throughout the state.

The Startup Showcase will be a traditional exhibition featuring about 15 startup companies throughout the Innovate Newport space, that will enable the general public to learn about the innovative companies choosing to start their businesses in Rhode Island and the Greater Newport region.

Additionally, a special portion of the event will be a live Quick Pitch, sponsored by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, where up to 8 startups will make a 3-minute presentation to the audience, in order to compete for up to $1000 and a local business startup package.

“There are many exciting things going on throughout the state in regard to entrepreneurship, and Innovate Newport is excited to spotlight some of the local entrepreneurs who are breaking into the scene,” said Mollie Frazer Williams, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Innovate Newport in a statement.

For additional information about RI Startup Week, see the full listing of all events HERE. For businesses who would like to exhibit, sign up HERE. If you are a startup under 5 years old and are interested in participating in the Quick Pitch portion of the event, fill out an application HERE. People interested in attending the event should register HERE