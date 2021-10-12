Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
Monday, October 11
Things To Do
- Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Newport Festa’s Italian Heritage Parade
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
- 7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba/Ascending’ on the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, October 12
Things To Do
- 9:30 am & 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Newport/Middletown Girl Scout Registration Event
- 7 pm – Island Moving Company presents La Palomba / Ascending
- 7:30 pm – Hocus Pocus Party at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Pollinators at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
- Rejects Brewing Company – Trivia with Kelvin The Great from 8 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- 11 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 2 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Wednesday, October 13
Agenda for Newport City Council’s meeting on October 13 is here
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition at Braga Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour 2021 at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
Thursday, October 14
URI Guitar Festival returning as hybrid event October 14-17
Open road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be closed October 14 – 28
CCRI Players return to in-person performances with an adaptation of Gunderson’s critically-acclaimed ‘I and You’
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm – Women and Finance in Colonial Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Poltergeist Party at 6:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Friday, October 15
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm –Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba / Ascending at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Curbside Comedy at Newport Craft
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 16
More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 12 pm – Free Daffodil Bulb Give-away Sponsored by Newport in Bloom and Daffodillion
- 9:30 am – Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am &- 5 pm- Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Live Music: Rising Songwriters at Trinity Church
- 12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Fall Farm Frolic at Watson Farm
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba / Ascending at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks
- 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes
- 4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,
- Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 17
Things To Do
- 7 am – Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run
- 9:30 am to 3:30 pm – Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Harvest Market at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 2 pm – Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am – 1 pm: The 40
- 1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders
- 3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm
- Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
