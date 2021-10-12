Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, October 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, October 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Pollinators at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

Rejects Brewing Company – Trivia with Kelvin The Great from 8 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, October 13

Agenda for Newport City Council’s meeting on October 13 is here

Things To Do

7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition at Braga Park

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour 2021 at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

City & Government

Thursday, October 14

URI Guitar Festival returning as hybrid event October 14-17

Open road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be closed October 14 – 28

CCRI Players return to in-person performances with an adaptation of Gunderson’s critically-acclaimed ‘I and You’

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Poltergeist Party at 6:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, October 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, October 16

More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes

4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,

Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

11 am – 1 pm: The 40

1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders

3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm

Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government