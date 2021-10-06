The following items of business, filed with the Newport City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will go before Newport City Council at their next meeting, which is to be held on October 13, 2021, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meetings held September 1, 2021 and September 8, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events :

1) Island Moving Company, d/b/a La Palomba/Ascending & Alice in Wonderland Dance, Great Friends Meeting House; October 15-17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2) Rev Canon Timothy Watt, d/b/a Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch, Trinity Church; October 16-31, 2021/ weekdays from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Hair Stories Community Storytelling Event, Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave.; October 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4) Pell PTO, d/b/a Trunk or Treat, Pell Elementary School, 35 Dexter St.; October 30, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5) L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row, d/b/a November Holiday Market; Wednesday’s from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

6) Salve Regina University, d/b/a Salve Regina Governor’s Ball, Ochre Court; December 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

c. Banner Permit, Salve Regina University, to hang a banner between The Red Parrot and Midtown Oyster Bar from October 28, 2021 to November 1, 2021 advertising Alumni, Family & Friends weekend

d. Communication from Kim Salerno, re: Resignation from the Planning Board (Receive with regret)

e. Communication from Patricia Reynolds, Director of Planning and Economic Development, re: Municipal Resilience Program, Summary of Findings (Receive)

f. Communication from Newport Partnership for Families, re: Supporting Green and Complete Streets (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Entertainment License Expansion, NPG Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Gurney’s Resort and Marina, 1 Goat Island, to expand their Class B outdoor entertainment license to have a skating rink with amplification on the North Lawn from November 15, 2021 through March 30, 2022 (Hearing)

3. Victualing License, New, Bossy Monkey Corporation, d/b/a Bossy Monkey, 472 Thames St.

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

Appointments:

Historic District Commission – Kelly Moran (Alternate member 3-year term expires 10/13/2024)

RESOLUTIONS

5. Designating the City of Newport as a Purple Heart city- A. McCalla, J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, K. Leonard

6. Establishing a policy regarding Green and Complete Streets

Memorandum from the City Solicitor

ORDINANCES

7. Amending Chapter 12.04 entitled, “Mapped Streets”, by adding new section 12.04.050, entitled, Green and Complete Streets (First Reading)

8. Amending Chapter 15.16 entitled “Rental Dwellings” to amend Sections, 15.16.010, entitled, “Findings”, 15.16.040, entitled, “Registration Required”, 15.16.080, entitled, “Fee” and 15.16.090 entitled, “Posting of notice by owner” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

9. Action Item #6008/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Rescue Service Billing Administrator (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6009/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Hybrid Meeting Technology (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6010/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Soundproofing the Council Chambers (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6011/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Replace Picnic Pavilion Roof at King Park: RI MPA #64-Q22-010 (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6012/21 – RE: Change Order – RFP #21-018 – Edward King House Roof Replacement and Chimney Repairs (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6013/21 – RE: Award of Contract – King Park Dinghy Dock Expansion (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6014/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 22-011 – 83” x 22’ 21,000# Tilt Deck Trailer (w/accompanying resolution)

