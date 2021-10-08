Island Moving Company, (IMC) Newport’s classically trained, contemporary ballet company, announces this week that it will open its 40th Anniversary Season with La Palomba / Ascending on Friday, October 8th at 7:00 pm.

The performance will take place on an outdoor stage at the Great Friend Meeting House in Newport at 7 pm on October 8 – 11 & 15 – 16. Lawn or reserved chair seating is available. Producers suggest dressing for cool evenings and to bring a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, tickets may be transferred to another evening.

La Palomba / Ascending explores the shared experiences of 9/11 on people across the globe. The work provides a window into our understanding of the interconnectedness of humanity, allows us to reflect on that catastrophic event, reflect our common humanity, and diversity, and to illuminate hope, peace, and healing.

The production premiered as a site-specific performance in the La Palomba Sculpture Park in Matera, Italy September 16-19 and has been reworked as a multi-media stage production, integrating film captured from the Italian production.

The La Palomba Sculpture Park is filled with massive sculptures made from the rubble of the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers, created by sculptor, Antonio Paradiso. The park is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is located on the outskirts of Matera, Italy.

Info & tickets are available at www.Islandmovinco.org. reserve your ticket now here!