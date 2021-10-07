Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Thursday, October 7
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing
- 6 pm – Lecture: The Goddess-Like Hettie Anderson, a Forgotten African-American Muse live at Rosecliff and via Zoom
- 6 pm – Rock The Mansion at OceanCliff
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Respect at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Narragansett Cafe – Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
Friday, October 8
Things To Do
- Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7:30 pm – Newport Music Festival Chamber Series – Kristin Lee, Violin
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Jesse Desorcy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHughfrom 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 9
Things To Do
- Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am &- 5 pm- Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 10
Things To Do
- Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:30 am – Amica Newport Marathon & Half-Marathon | 2021
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 5 pm – Piped-In Bobby Darin and Into the ’70s Hits on the Coastal Queen’s Evening Cruise, from Jamestown
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 12 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
- The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, October 11
Things To Do
- Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Newport Festa’s Italian Heritage Parade
- 6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
- 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.