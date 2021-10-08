The holiday weekend means more time to get out and enjoy live music! Here are a few “not to be missed” shows coming up this weekend.

Sunday: Women’s Voices 4 is happening all day at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly starring Christine Olhman (the “Beehive Queen” from SNL) and her band Rebel Montez. The show, which benefits Musical Arts I.M.A. Rock and Roll Camp for Girls, also features The CarLeans, Kala Farnham & Co. and The Midnight Anthem. Music starts at 2PM. Details here.

Friday: The Winehouse Project is an award-winning tribute to the late Amy Winehouse featuring the spot-on vocals of Lisa Kay. Check the band out Friday at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in North Kingston at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Rock out at The Met in Pawtucket to the indie-rock sounds of Scranton, PA’s The Metzingers. Worriers and The Dirty Nil open beginning around 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Don’t leave home without those earplugs for the final show of the season at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. It’s the Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot, Killswitch Engine, Fever 133 and Code Orange. Tickets still available. Details here.

Saturday: A pair of local bands, The Carleans and The Long Trees, will be playing a new series in the woods of North Kingstown Saturday afternoon at 2PM at the Creative Options RI Outdoor Education and Event Center, 91 Weaver Rd. N. Kingstown. Details here.

Sunday: It’s an EP release show from “Rhode Island Rock Star” Corinne Southern & The Constellations at the Parlour in Providence beginning around 8PM. Rock out with openers Helen & The Trash Pandas and Heather Rose In Clover beginning around 8PM. Details here.