The University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival is returning with a hybrid format October 14-17 after an online-only version was held last year. The format offers in-person and online access for those attending the 6th annual event.

Featuring some of the world’s best classical guitarists and more, the Festival is the brainchild of guitarist and URI faculty member Adam Levin, whose album 21st Century Spanish Guitar (Vol. 4) is currently at the top of the Classical Music charts. The four-day festival will take place on the URI Campus, at St. Augustine’s Church, and at Pump House Music Works beginning October 14th.

In addition to Levin, other award-winning artists scheduled to appear include Derrick Gripper, Badi Assad and Kaki King, who’s unconventional guitar playing defies genre. The Festival includes lectures, masterclasses, and performances. There will also be “Meet the Artist” sessions and CD signings throughout the weekend. Click here for the complete schedule.

Organizers welcome video submissions for the 2021 Rising Stars Virtual Guitar Competition until October 8, 2021. There are two categories: Youth (age 12-18) and Young Artists (ages 18+). Click here for details.

Click here for registration and more information about the Festival.