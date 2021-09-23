Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Thursday, September 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwaySearching For Mr. RugoffFinal Set
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, September 24

What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24

Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwayFinal SetSearching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jake Kulak at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Neal Vitullo & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, September 25

Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwayFinal SetSearching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Dave Alves Band at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, September 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwayFinal SetSearching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

    • Popular Stories Right Now

    Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.