Thursday, September 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Final Set

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, September 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jake Kulak at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Neal Vitullo & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

6 pm – Little Compton School Committee

Saturday, September 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Dave Alves Band at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, September 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.