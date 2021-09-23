Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Thursday, September 23
Things To Do
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5:30 pm – Turkey Oak Talk at Rough Point
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Final Set
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Middletown Prevention Coalition
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Friday, September 24
What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24
Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24
Things To Do
- 8 am to 4 pm – Rugby Alumni Golf Tournament at Jamestown Golf Course
- 11 am – Golden to Gilded Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Newport Public Education Foundation’s Fall Friend-Raiser at Sail Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park—Music From The Sole at Roger Williams Park Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn
- 7 pm to 9 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Oshima Brothers at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jake Kulak at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Neal Vitullo & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, September 25
Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 12 pm – Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am & 10:30 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 9 am to 5 pm – Plein Air Paint Out at Tiverton Four Corners
- 9 am to 5 pm – Pumpkin Palooza at Frerichs Farm & Greenhouses
- 11 am – Common Burying Ground Walking Tour
- 2 pm – 2021 Cape Cod Brew Fest at Cape Cod Fairgrounds
- 3 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 3 pm – Providence Baroque Orchestra at Trinity Church
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 4 pm – Turkish Airlines Finals – Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- Various Times/Events – Savor Newport at The Reef
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Dave Alves Band at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, September 26
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Free guided bird walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9:30 am & 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Savor Newport at The Reef
- 2 pm to 4 pm – The Newport String Project’s Season Opening Concert: A Celebration of Family and Friends at Newport Art Museum
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government