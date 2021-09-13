On Sunday September 26th at 2pm, the Newport String Project will kick off the 2021-22 season with a live, in-person quartet concert at the Newport Art Museum.

According to Newport String Project, the concert will feature music inspired by the composers’ friends, families, and loved ones.

The Season Opening Concert pairs old cherished works by Romantic era composers Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann with an evocative and sentimental 20th century work by American composer William Grant Still.



Program

Franz Schubert – String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat major

William Grant Still – Lyric String Quartet “Musical Portraits of Three Friends”

Robert Schumann – String Quartet Op. 41 No. 3 in A minor

Tickets are available for purchase HERE

The Newport String Project notes that the Newport Art Museum will require that masks be worn by all event attendees regardless of vaccination status

