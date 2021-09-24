It’s a particularly busy weekend in music so we’ll get right to our top picks.

Friday: The multi-talented Ben Folds is playing a solo show at The Vets in Providence on his “In Actual Person Live for Real” tour. For more, check out my interview with Folds that published earlier this week here. Tickets still available. Details here.

Friday: Boston’s Wolff Sisters are an award winning modern folk-rock trio from the Boston area. They’re playing the Knickerbocker Music Center at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: The Oshima Brothers show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary has been moved indoors due to the forecast. Enjoy an intimate show with this cool duo we spoke to last week. Details here.

Friday: Walden is a modern rock band from Nashville on a “50 States on 50 Dollars” tour. They stop by Narragansett Brewery in Providence at 7PM Friday. Read more about the tour here. Details here.

Saturday: Bristol’s Stone Church Coffeehouse is back after closing for the pandemic with a show from local favorite Mike Laureanno. The Coffeehouse is located at the First Congregational Church, 300 High Street, Bristol. Music starts at 7:30. Details here.

Saturday: Farm Aid is a annual concert that brings attention to the plight of the family farmer. Tickets are still available for the Hartford, CT concert which includes performers John Mellencamp, Margo Price, Bettye LaVette, and Willie Nelson. Details here.

Saturday: Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four time BMA winner Joe Louis Walker plays Chan’s. Details here.