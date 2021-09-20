Walden, a rising Nashville-based modern rock band is playing the new Narragansett Brewery in Providence this Friday, September 24th at 7PM.
The band is on a one-of-a-kind tour “50 States on 50 dollars,” and has partnered with Narragansett on a special release IPA, the “Where’s Walden” labeled “Music Express.”
This show is a great opportunity to see a band on the way up, in the friendly confines of RI’s most famous brewery. Support the band by purchasing tickets here.
If you are interested in free tickets to the event, please respond to this story post on our Facebook page or e-mail: mrabrams@aol.com. Please put “Walden tickets” in the subject line. Five pairs of tickets will be given away.
Read more about the band and the beer release here.
For tickets and more information, click here.
