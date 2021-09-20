The Reef has announced that it will be hosting the inaugural Savor Newport on Saturday, September 25. Savor Newport is a brand-new waterfront wine and food fest showcasing an incredible array of wine, food, and cooking demonstrations from notable area chefs alongside live musical performances from local acts.

The inaugural fest will give wine enthusiasts and foodies alike an opportunity to sip and savor great wines, craft brews, and spirits — and to meet celebrity and local chefs in an intimate setting while tasting their innovative and mouth-watering bites inspired by the flavors of the sea. Guest chefs include Kevin Des Chenes, Brian Duffy, Chad Rosenthal, David Rose, Eli Dunn, Michele Ragussis, and Tyler Anderson.

Chef Kevin Des Chenes



“Complementing all of the delicious bites from guest chefs, the event will also feature an incredible assortment of high-end and reserve wines from wineries around the world — and around the island, made with high-quality estate grapes showcasing the unique terroir of the Narragansett Bay region, covering over 60 acres of vineyards throughout Aquidneck Island,” a press sent on behalf of The Reef states.

With three different sessions available for guests to attend through the day, ticket options include Daytime Waterfront Tasting Session, Chef Demos with DJ from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm for $60 per person; VIP Exclusive Preview Hour, Waterfront Tasting Session, Chef Demos with DJ & Live Music Performance from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for $85 per person, and an Evening Waterfront Tasting Session, Chef Demos with DJ & Live Music Performance from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm for $70. All guests must be 21+ to attend

The Reef says that Savor Newport is committed to giving back to the community and highlighting the organizations that make Newport so special, and will be donating 10% of the inaugural Savor Newport ticket proceeds to IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

Savor Newport will be following all local health and safety guidelines and encourages guests, as always, to practice personal hygiene, social distancing, and follow CDC’s most up-to-date guidance.

For additional details and to purchase tickets to Savor Newport, please visit www.savornewport.com.

