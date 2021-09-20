Three-time Olympian, silver medalist, and 2016 Team USA Captain, Elizabeth Beisel is poised to make history on Wednesday, September 22, when she swims from mainland Rhode Island (Matunuck Beach) to Block Island in her BLOCK CANCER SWIM.

If completed, she will be the first woman to swim the the 16.7km (10.4 mile) route. Elizabeth will adhere to Marathon Swimmers Federation’s Rules of Marathon Swimming throughout the entirety of her swim. The swim will be nonstop and unassisted.

Elizabeth, a Rhode Island native, announced in January of 2021 the Block Cancer charity swim to encourage her father Ted Beisel, who was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Sadly, Ted passed away on July 1, 2021. One of Ted’s last wishes was that Elizabeth complete the Block Cancer charity swim. All proceeds are benefitting the nonprofit Swim Across America whose mission is to fund cancer research.

The support crew for Elizabeth will include two support boats, EMTs, shark experts, a navigator, Elizabeth’s coach, her family, and Elaine Howley of the Marathon Swimmers Federation. Two kayakers will flank Elizabeth during the swim and assist with feeding during the roughly 5 hour journey.

Elizabeth and Ted Beisel

Elizabeth chose this swim to Block Island because while growing up in Rhode Island, swimming to Block Island was always something she dreamed of doing.

To follow Elizabeth’s progress, learn more, support, donate and/or shop custom Block Cancer gear, visit blockcancer.org

Beisel will join What’s Up Newp ahead of her historic swim for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, September 20th at 12 pm. Watch our discussion live below.

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.