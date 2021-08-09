Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, August 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf – Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm, Leslie Grimes & Matt Bruneau (3 pm – 5 pm)
  • Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  The Hidden Life of TreesCharlatanOf Animals And Men
  • Landing – Mike W. at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, August 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Easton’s Beach – Down City Band at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  The Hidden Life of TreesCharlatanOf Animals And Men
  • Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, August 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, August 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bowen’s Wharf – John Monllos from 11 am to 1 pm, Andrew Francis from 3 pm to 5 pm
  • Easton’s Beach – T-Bone at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  The Hidden Life of TreesCharlatanOf Animals And Men
  • Landing –Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
  • newportFILM – Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport Polo Grounds at 6 pm
  • Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, August 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Ban at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – To be announced at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  CharlatanOf Animals And Men
  • King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.