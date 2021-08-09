Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, August 9
- 2021 Newport Mansions Exclusive Experiences Summer Auction begins August 9
- This Day in RI History: August 9, 1918 – Director Robert Aldrich born in Cranston
- FLICKERS to present 25th Annual “Virtual/Hybrid” Rhode Island International Film Festival August 9 – 15
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf – Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm, Leslie Grimes & Matt Bruneau (3 pm – 5 pm)
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Mike W. at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, August 10
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Family Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm – New to Newport Happy Hour Margarita Workshop at The Huddle
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting with Whalers Brewhouse departing from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach – Down City Band at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Middletown Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, August 11
- Washington County Fair returns August 11-15
- Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to The Public in US
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Mid-Summer Fire Dinner (SOLD OUT) at Newport Vineyards
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Riki Rocksteady and the Void Union from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
Thursday, August 12
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Opera at the Movies with Encore Opera Company at Blithewold
- 5:30 pm – Modern Calligraphy at the Newport Art Museum School
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport Polo Grounds
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf – John Monllos from 11 am to 1 pm, Andrew Francis from 3 pm to 5 pm
- Easton’s Beach – T-Bone at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing –Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- newportFILM – Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport Polo Grounds at 6 pm
- Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
Friday, August 13
- Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and the Freedom Fighters playing Levitt AMP in Woonsocket August 13
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Books, Baseball, and Breweries Book Signing at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 14
- Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14
- Sail Newport to host AdventureSail Day on August 14
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9:30 am – Community Cleanup Event – Perrotti Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Palm Beach – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Ban at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – To be announced at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 15
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 3 pm – Jewish Colonial Burial Site Open House
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled