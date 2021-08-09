Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, August 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf – Barkode Jazz Duo from 11 am to 1 pm, Leslie Grimes & Matt Bruneau (3 pm – 5 pm)

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Mike W. at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, August 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Down City Band at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, August 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, August 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf – John Monllos from 11 am to 1 pm, Andrew Francis from 3 pm to 5 pm

Easton’s Beach – T-Bone at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing –Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

newportFILM – Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport Polo Grounds at 6 pm

Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, August 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Ban at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – To be announced at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government