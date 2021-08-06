Step on the mound at Fenway Park and deliver the ceremonial first pitch or host a children’s birthday celebration for up to 20 guests among the whimsical animals at Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth.

These are just two of the offerings in the 2021 Newport Mansions Exclusive Experiences Summer Auction. Online bidding opens Monday, August 9, at 9 a.m. (EDT). Bidding closes Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. (EDT).

“The packages we have put together for this online auction, with some help from generous friends, appeal to a wide range of interests,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “There is something for everyone, so we are hoping for a strong response.”

The Preservation Society of Newport County says in a press release that the auction offers the promise of a unique experience – not to mention some unforgettable sights, sounds, and tastes – to the winning bidders. Here are a few examples:

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert package at Fenway Park with four seats to the Maroon 5 concert on Sunday, September 12, AND Jonas Brothers on Friday, October 1. These seats are up front with access to the “Pit” in front of the stage.

Win four seats at the sold-out 2021 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Vintner Dinner, “A Celebration of Newport Chefs,” in the Rosecliff Ballroom on Saturday, September 18. Dine on a four-course meal presented by Chefs Terence Feury of The Grill at 41 North, Jacob Jasinski of Cara at The Chanler and Lou Rossi of Castle Hill Inn. An array of wines from around the world will be expertly paired with each dish from the wine portfolios of Cape Classics, Empson USA and Quigley Fine Wines.

Witness the spectacle of Coaching Weekend with a package that includes VIP Seating for four guests to view the exciting Coaching Driving Exhibition on the grounds of The Elms on Saturday, August 20, 2022, and reservations for four to the elegant black-tie Coaching Dinner Dance at The Breakers that evening. The Dinner Dance will feature cocktails, seated dinner on the Terrace and dancing in the Great Hall.

Arrive at the 2022 Newport Flower Show in style with your own VIP Parking Passes and four tickets to the Opening Night Party. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and stroll through the beautiful floral and garden displays. This iconic summer event sold out quickly in 2021.

Enjoy a round of golf for four and lunch at Shelter Harbor Golf Club. Located in Westerly and Charlestown, Rhode Island, Shelter Harbor Golf Club is the first private course built in Washington County, Rhode Island, in over 100 years. It is ranked 63rd on Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses in the U.S.

For the complete list and description of all the packages the Preservation Society will make available during this Exclusive Experiences Auction, check www.newportmansions.org. If you have questions about the auction, email events@newportmansions.org.