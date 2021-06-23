The Newport Art Museum invites the community to participate in its art-making celebration and auction, Wet Paint, on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care. Hundreds of artworks, many “still wet,” created by artists of all ages and media will be sold in a silent auction on the Museum’s arts campus at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. The Wet Paint Auction day is free for all to attend.



The August 14th Wet Paint festivities begin with the opening of the Silent Auction and “Buy-it-Now” option at noon. A live auction of the Museum’s “Treasures from the Attic” will commence at 4pm. All are welcome to enjoy food, drink and our art galleries until the closing of the Silent Auction at 5:30pm. Auction winners will be determined soon after 6pm, followed by a streamlined check out process.



Artists interested in making art for Wet Paint can register online at www.wetpaintnpt.givesmart.com or in person at the Museum between now and the event. Artists may submit up to two artworks in any medium. Work by artist ages 12 and younger will be hung and bid on in the Young Artists’ auction. In the spirit of Wet Paint, the Museum encourages artists to submit art created en plein air the week leading up to the auction or the morning of. Wet Paint artwork must be delivered to the Museum during drop off: Saturday, August 7 through Sunday, August 8 from 1 – 5pm, Tuesday, August 10 through Wednesday, August 11 from 1 – 5pm, Thursday, August 12 from 4 – 7pm, or Friday, August 13 from 10am – 1pm.



For those interested in bidding on artwork, Wet Paint is a wonderful opportunity to support artists, the Art Museum, and take home an original piece of artwork. Bidders are invited to save time on August 14th and register ahead of time at www.wetpaintnpt.givesmart.com.



All proceeds from the event support the mission of the Newport Art Museum, specifically its exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care..