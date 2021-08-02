Enjoy an artful summer evening with August Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

For the continuation of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting August Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery and Beach Studios.

DeBlois Gallery will be featuring their latest show: The 2021 Members’ Show featuring works from all 19 gallery members. In addition, there will be music, refreshments and the artists will be on hand to discuss their work.

Beach Studio will be presenting a curated selection of current work including encaustics, painting, pastels, printmaking and mixed media.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.