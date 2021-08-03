An uplifting gospel show is headed to Woonsocket next Friday, August 13th when Rev. Sekou and the Seal Breakers hit the Levitt AMP for a free show.

A noted activist, author, documentary filmmaker and theologian, Sekou offers a new vision for what Southern blues, gospel, and rock can mean today. Raised in the deep Arkansas blues and gospel traditions, Rev. Sekou was selected by Ebony Magazine’s Power 100, NAACP History Makers (2015). Disregarding his activism, his music is incredible on its own merit and has earned praise from NPR, Vice NOISEY, Oxford American, the Bluegrass Situation, Afropunk, WNYC, Paste, Colorlines, BBC, and No Depression. I saw him a couple of years back in Memphis and show was seriously incredible.

Sekou is an activist teaching non-violent resistance tactics around the country. His song “Resist,” begins with a rousing speech given by Rev. Sekou at a rally in Ferguson, Missouri, protesting the murder of Michael Brown. Upon hearing about Brown’s death, Sekou immediately returned to his hometown of St. Louis, MO, taking to the streets in a series of protests and interfaith demonstrations that led to his being arrested multiple times.

Reverend Sekou served as Pastor for Formation and Justice at First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain, Boston for two years. He has protested the second Iraq war; served as a delegate to the World People’s Conference on Climate Change and the Rights of Mother Earth in Cochabamba, Bolivia; co-led an interfaith delegation to Haiti one month after the tragic earthquake; and spent 6 weeks on the ground in Charlottesville, VA training clergy in response to the Unite the Right rally.

Click for an inspiring Tiny Desk performance: Rev. Sekou And The Seal Breakers: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

Click here for More information http://www.revsekou.com/