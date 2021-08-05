A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County August 11-15, after the pandemic forced its cancellation last summer. The Washington County Fair is back, with a full lineup of events, including some of the best artists in country music, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the region.

The Fair features music from the Main Stage daily with RI-based singer-songwriter Kevin Herchen kicking things off on Wednesday, August 11th at 8PM. Additional performers include Diamond Rio, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Easton Corbin, Chris Bandi, Dugger Band, Tim Charron, and Allie Colleen. Check the schedule here for days and times.

The Fair also includes rides on the midway, truck and tractor pulls, and livestock shows. The kids area features games like the egg toss, a mini pie-eating event, and milking contests. You’ll also find over 130 food vendors offering burgers to BBQ and seafood to freshly-squeezed lemonade and more.

Click here for complete details on the Washington County Fair.

Fair organizers issued this statement regarding health and safety protocols.

“The Washington County Fair is closely monitoring recommendations concerning public gatherings and the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Fair has always focused on the safety of our guests by providing ample hand-sanitizing hand-washing stations throughout the fair grounds and sanitizing measures each morning before the Fair gates open. The Fair Committee will work closely to follow all guidelines from the CDC, RI Department of Health and the Town of Richmond to ensure this year’s fair provides a venue consistent with our previous 54 years – one that is safe and fun for the whole family.”