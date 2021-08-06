Sail on a boat, learn knots, discover Narragansett Bay and our beautiful coastline, and meet other girls when Sail Newport hosts AdventureSail® Day on August 14 from 9:00 am to 12 pm.

The event is in conjunction with the National Women’s Sailing Association and its partners. The sailing opportunity is designed to foster the next generation of female and female-identifying sailors.

According to Sail Newport, the sailing program emphasizes skills such as teamwork, environmental stewardship, leadership, individual responsibility, self-esteem, respect for authority, and the importance of education are stressed, helping girls to navigate toward successful adulthood.

In 1996, Doris Colgate through the National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) introduced AdventureSail®, a mentoring program for at-risk girls between the ages of 9 and 14. Each year since then more than 150 girls across the country are introduced to sailing through the program. Women and men in local sailing clubs, yacht clubs and other partnering associations volunteer with local girl-serving organizations to offer underserved girls a sailing day, offering new experiences and fun.

AdventureSail® continues to expand its programs to serve new areas of the country and to involve a growing number of girl-serving organizations.

The program is free and includes transportation (to and from Pell Elementary School).

Registration required. Full Details and registration is available here – https://sailnewport.org/calendar/adventure-sail-day/