>> Looking to get the vaccine? While 9,000 appointments were swallowed up within minutes last night, there is still a chance to book a vaccine this week. As of 6:55 am this morning, the Walmart in Newport (and Coventry and Warwick) had appointments available for next Saturday.Sign up here(yes, you have to sign up for a Walmart account).

>> If you’re up for a ride, CVS has some appointments available on their site at various locations across the state.Sign up here.

>> In the market for a new home? Here are eleven homes that you can tour this weekend–12 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 27 – 28).

>> The Aquidneck Growers Market is taking things outside at the Gateway Center today.

With a beautiful day in the forecast, we plan to hold the market OUTSIDE in the parking lot behind the Gateway Center tomorrow, 3/27, from 9AM-12PM!



Tomorrow is your last chance to have your knives sharpened by@_sharper_harper_. If you forgot your blades last week bring them by in the morning, you won’t regret it.



You can also still grab free seeds thanks to@uricoopextand@osjoblot.

>> The International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport yesterday announced that they will be re-opening on April 1. The grounds of the Museum will be open from 10 AM-5 PM daily Thursday through Sunday.Tennis Hall of Fame to re-open April 1

>> A fun read / something to prepare you for Newport trivia –40 facts you might not know about Newport.

>> Rhode Island high school students between the ages of 14 and 16 are eligible to enroll in a free wooden boatbuilding course this spring –CCRI’s free youth boatbuilding course offers hands-on training in a growing industry.

>> ICYMI: Newport County had quite a week on Jeopardy this week. Newport Jazz Festival made the show on Thursday night (the question was not answered correctly, though). Last night, Paul Pompetti from Portsmouth was on the show. He represented Rhode Island well, but did not win.

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend

Saturday, March 27 & Sunday, March 28

~ We miss it yesterday, but we’re wishing Susan McCoy a happy belated birthday!

~ Happy Birthday today to Robert Weaver, Maya Manion, Matt Jerzyk, and Larry Leyden!

~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Tracy Marinan Freese, Robin Logan Dings, Liz Reilly, Sarah Maher, and Billy Babcock!

Weather Forecast

Saturday –Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Rain, mainly after 11 am. Patchy fog. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 9 pm. Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 28, 02:00 PM EDT until March 29, 08:00 PM EDT

Saturday –WNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night –SE wind 6 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – SE wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Rain, mainly after 11 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – SSW wind 15 to 18 kt becoming W after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, mainly before 1 am. Patchy fog before 7 pm, then Patchy fog between 8 pm and 9 pm, then Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature:40°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 31 minutesof sun.

High tide at 7:23 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 1:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 96% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:07 pm | 12 hours and 34 minutesof sun.

High tide at 8:10 am & 8:35 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 1:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 14 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment

Saturday

4 pm to 7 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East

8 pm – Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at One Pelham East

9 pm – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

Saturday & Sunday

The Latest WUN Headlines

Newport Chowder Company bringing their ‘Chowder Cart’ to Newport

Department of Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

12 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 27 – 28)

Wishing Stone Farm among seven projects to receive Produce Safety Improvement Grants

CCRI’s free youth boatbuilding course offers hands-on training in a growing industry

40 facts you might not know about Newport

Tennis Hall of Fame to re-open April 1

This Passover, as in the past, will be a time to recognize tragedies and offer hope for the future

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

Attention Veterans –There is a free clinic in Kingston and Swansea this weekend.

