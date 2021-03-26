Governor McKee tweeted this morning about Rhode Island opening up more than 9,000 new appointments on vaccinateRI.org at 5 pm today for state-run sites.

Great news — today at 5 PM, over 9,000 vaccination appointments will go live at https://t.co/rg7zY3XkeP. If you’re eligible, don’t miss your shot. #Vaccinate401 — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) March 26, 2021

As a reminder, the vaccine is currently available statewide for people who are 60 to 64, people who are 16 to 64 withcertain underlying health conditions, and people who were previously eligible in Phase 1.

Independent Pharmacies

Joseph Wendelken, Public Information Officer for the Rhode Island Department of Health, also relayed to the press this afternoon that appointments at two independent pharmacies, Matt’s Local Pharmacy and Suburban Pharmacy in Warwick, will also be available atvaccinateRI.orgat 5 pm.

Wendelken writes that a total of 400 first dose appointments will be available at these two sites (Matt’s Local Pharmacy and Suburban Pharmacy). The Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

People should go to vaccinateRI.orgto make appointments for these two independent sites.

“People shouldnotcontact these two pharmacies directly. While appointments at the larger pharmacy chains (such as CVS and Walgreens) are made through those companies’ websites, appointments at independent pharmacies will be available throughvaccinateRI.org. We expect additional independent pharmacies to start vaccinating in the very near future,” Wendelken writes.

Veterans

All veterans are invited to attend a vaccination clinic in Swansea or Kingston this weekend.

More from the Rhode Island Department of Health here – Department of Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts